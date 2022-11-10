City of Calgary to consult public on Midtown Station development application

Send this page to someone via email

Calgarians will be able to voice their opinions early next year about a development that is proposed for the southeast community of Fairview.

Arcadis IBI Group is proposing a massive overhaul for a 30-acre plot of land in the area. The project — dubbed “Midtown Station” by the developer — will take over what is now known as Fisher Park, a commercial warehouse and retail space that was developed in the late 1960s. The site is currently physically isolated by the LRT line.

The plans include 24 buildings ranging from one storey to 42 storeys, which will be a mix of residential and commercial spaces. The plans also include the construction of a 2,400-square-foot community recreation centre.

Midtown Station would be built in phases, taking approximately 25 years to complete. IBI Group

The project will take approximately 25 years to complete, Arcadis IBI Group said.

Story continues below advertisement

According to a report published by city staff on Thursday, the project will support a socially, economically and environmentally responsible city.

Read more: Sage Hill residents concerned with impacts of proposed condo development

“There’s still some work to be done with administration and the application. Projects like this take time. This is new to the area and we want to make sure that we’re supporting administration and giving them as much feedback as possible,” Ward 1 Coun. Sonya Sharp said.

“I’m pretty excited to see how this project unfolds.”

But a lot of focus has been put on the creation of a new Midtown Station LRT stop, an infill station between the existing Chinook and Heritage station. City staff estimated that the station will cost $50 million to complete, which will be paid for by the developer.

During an infrastructure and planning committee meeting on Thursday morning, Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra emphasized the need for an additional train if the project is built.

“This project does not work without a new LRT station,” Carra said. “The applicant’s proposal to build a station is contributing to city building and unlocking the value of this site for them and the city … It’s a great collaboration.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ward 3 Coun. Jasmine Mian said the Midtown Station proposal still needs to be refined because it’s such a big project.

“It’s one of those projects that is going to need an extra look, and that’s what administration is trying to do to refine the project. Right now, I like where the project is going but the devil is in the details,” Mian said.

–With files from Sarah Offin, Global News.