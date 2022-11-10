Menu

Crime

St. Thomas, Ont. police officer facing assault charge following arrest: SIU

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 12:58 pm
st thomas police headquarters View image in full screen
Police headquarters in St. Thomas, Ont., as seen Oct. 2, 2020. Andrew Graham / Global News

A St. Thomas, Ont., police officer has been charged with assault causing bodily harm by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) following an arrest in September.

On Sept. 1, officers observed a 29-year-old man wanted on multiple arrest warrants. The man proceeded to flee on a bicycle before hopping off and running from police. Eventually, officers caught up with him and took him into custody.

During his arrest, the accused sustained an injury, resulting in the SIU being notified and launching an investigation.

Const. Sean James of the St. Thomas Police Service was later criminally charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm, contrary to Section 267 of the Criminal Code of Canada.

“It remains our practice to be as transparent as possible with the public, having regard to the sensitivity of investigations and the limits placed upon us in releasing information in certain circumstances,” read the release from St. Thomas police.

However, no details were provided as to the nature of the injury or how it happened.

“When the SIU is engaged in an investigation such as this, we are prevented, by legislation, from discussing any further details.”

Const. James will remain on active duty as the Canine handler pending court proceedings.

