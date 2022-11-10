Menu

Crime

Police say Guelph youth brutally assaulted, 2 youths face charges

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted November 10, 2022 11:51 am
Guelph police. View image in full screen
Guelph police. Global News File

Two male youths in Guelph are being charged in connection with an assault of another youth.

The Guelph Police Service was notified about a youth who was assaulted in the Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street North area Wednesday afternoon.

They say police and paramedics arrived after 3:30 p.m. and found a young male lying unconscious with injuries to his mouth, nose and head.

Trending Now

Investigators say the youth was taken to hospital for treatment.

Read more: Investigators seek suspect in assault reported at a Halloween party in Guelph

Police identified the two suspects and arrested them a short distance away.

Investigators say one had a concealed weapon and the other was in breach of an undertaking.

Both were released with a December court date.

 

