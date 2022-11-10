Police say Guelph youth brutally assaulted, 2 youths face charges

See more sharing options

Two male youths in Guelph are being charged in connection with an assault of another youth.

The Guelph Police Service was notified about a youth who was assaulted in the Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street North area Wednesday afternoon.

They say police and paramedics arrived after 3:30 p.m. and found a young male lying unconscious with injuries to his mouth, nose and head.

Investigators say the youth was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police identified the two suspects and arrested them a short distance away.

Investigators say one had a concealed weapon and the other was in breach of an undertaking.

Both were released with a December court date.