Record-breaking cold sets in across B.C.

Hot on the heels of a record-breaking warm October, winter is offering up some record-breaking cold days for November.
Thirteen temperature records were broken across B.C. on Wednesday. Global Okanagan meteorologist Peter Quinlan said it’s due to an arctic high-pressure system parked over the Rockies.
“(It) is funneling in the frigid air, pushing an arctic front south of the area,” Quinlan said. “The result has been record-breaking cold over the BC Interior. Temperatures will start to warm as the front begins to retreat into the long weekend.”
The oldest record broken was in Salmon Arm. The Shuswap city saw temperatures plunge to -12 C Wednesday, breaking a record of -10.6 C set in 1911.
The most extreme shift in weather happened in the Puntzi Mountain area where the temperature skated to 27.7 C breaking a record of -20.2 C set in 2003.
According to Environment Canada records, it seems that the last real cold snap like this at this time was in 1986, as that’s when most of the previous temperature records were broken.
Abbotsford
New record of -4.6
Old record of -4.4 set in 1948
Blue River
New record of -21 C
Old record of -15.3 C set in 1986
Burns Lake Area
New record of -19.2 C
Old record of -19 C set in 1986
Clearwater Area
New record of -13.6 C
Old record of -13.5 C set in 1986
Dawson Creek Area
New record of -29.7 C
Old record of -28.9 C set in 1986
Mackenzie Area
New record of -26.6 C
Old record of -23.0 C set in 1986
Port Hardy Area
New record of -6.4 C
Old record of -3.9 C set in 1973
Sechelt Area
New record of -3 C
Old record of -1.8 C set in 2012
Sparwood Area
New record of -21.4 C
Old record of -20.3 C set in 1986
Squamish Area
New record of -3.8 C
Old record of -2.5 C set in 1986
Whistler Area
New record of -11.3 C
Old record of -10.5 C set in 1986
Comments