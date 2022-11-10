Record-breaking cold sets in across B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Hot on the heels of a record-breaking warm October, winter is offering up some record-breaking cold days for November.

Thirteen temperature records were broken across B.C. on Wednesday. Global Okanagan meteorologist Peter Quinlan said it’s due to an arctic high-pressure system parked over the Rockies.

“(It) is funneling in the frigid air, pushing an arctic front south of the area,” Quinlan said. “The result has been record-breaking cold over the BC Interior. Temperatures will start to warm as the front begins to retreat into the long weekend.”

2:25 Between Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon, there are well over 300 people sleeping outside in the cold

The oldest record broken was in Salmon Arm. The Shuswap city saw temperatures plunge to -12 C Wednesday, breaking a record of -10.6 C set in 1911.

Story continues below advertisement

The most extreme shift in weather happened in the Puntzi Mountain area where the temperature skated to 27.7 C breaking a record of -20.2 C set in 2003.

According to Environment Canada records, it seems that the last real cold snap like this at this time was in 1986, as that’s when most of the previous temperature records were broken.

Abbotsford

New record of -4.6

Old record of -4.4 set in 1948

Blue River

New record of -21 C

Old record of -15.3 C set in 1986

Burns Lake Area

New record of -19.2 C

Old record of -19 C set in 1986

Clearwater Area

New record of -13.6 C

Old record of -13.5 C set in 1986

Dawson Creek Area

New record of -29.7 C

Old record of -28.9 C set in 1986

Mackenzie Area

New record of -26.6 C

Old record of -23.0 C set in 1986

Port Hardy Area

New record of -6.4 C

Old record of -3.9 C set in 1973

Sechelt Area

New record of -3 C

Old record of -1.8 C set in 2012

Sparwood Area

New record of -21.4 C

Old record of -20.3 C set in 1986

Squamish Area

New record of -3.8 C

Old record of -2.5 C set in 1986

Whistler Area

New record of -11.3 C

Old record of -10.5 C set in 1986