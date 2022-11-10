Menu

Health

Leeds-Grenville receives $8M boost in health-care funding

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 10:44 am
MPP Steve Clark makes a funding announcement outside Brockville General Hospital. View image in full screen
MPP Steve Clark makes a funding announcement outside Brockville General Hospital. Steve Clark

The province of Ontario made a multi-million dollar investment into health care in Leeds-Grenville Thursday.

MPP Steve Clark announced the region will be receiving just under $8,000,000 in funding for hiring of additional paramedics, wage and cost of living adjustments, and general ambulance services operation to meet the needs of the local community.

In addition to the regional funding boost, the province is committing $180,000 to the Brockville General Hospital for admission diversion services.

“I’m grateful for the continued partnership of the Province in the funding of this vital program, and the additional support being provided to Brockville General Hospital for improving home and community supports,” said Matt Wren, Brockville mayor-elect.

According to the province, the funding will facilitate improved home and community supports by leveraging existing community support services and supporting patient flow from hospitals to more appropriate care settings.

“It is critical that the people of Leeds and Grenville continue to receive the highest quality of paramedic services. We are pleased that the Province has once again provided 50% of the cost of this service, said Roger Haley, warden for The United Counties of Leeds & Grenville.

