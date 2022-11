See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 26-year-old man who went missing in Saskatoon was found dead Wednesday.

Marcus Moosomin was reported missing shortly after midnight on Tuesday, and last seen leaving a home in the 300 block of Dawson Crescent on Sunday.

View image in full screen A missing person was found dead by the Saskatoon Police Service on Wednesday. Global News/ Emily-May Simmonds

The Saskatoon Police Service searched the area near McClocklin Road and Richardson Road near where Moosomin was located.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said they don’t believe foul play was involved.