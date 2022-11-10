Some Telus customers in southern Ontario unable to reach 911 due to service outage

Some Telus customers in parts of southern Ontario are currently unable to reach 911 due to a service outage.
In a post on Twitter, Hamilton police said according to the company, Telus landlines currently do not have the ability to call 911.
“We have been advised this is a widespread outage,” the tweet said.
“Telus is working on a solution.”
The company’s website indicates that the problem began just after 1 a.m. on Thursday.
Affected areas are Durham Region, Peel Region, Halton Region, Hamilton, Niagara, Guelph, Gananoque and Chatham.
“Wireline 911 services are experiencing a failure which may result in being unable to call 911 from your landline,” the website says, adding that the cause is currently under investigation.
