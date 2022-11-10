Menu

Canada

Some Telus customers in southern Ontario unable to reach 911 due to service outage

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 6:47 am
A Telus sign is seen on a storefront in Halifax on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. View image in full screen
A Telus sign is seen on a storefront in Halifax on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Some Telus customers in parts of southern Ontario are currently unable to reach 911 due to a service outage.

In a post on Twitter, Hamilton police said according to the company, Telus landlines currently do not have the ability to call 911.

“We have been advised this is a widespread outage,” the tweet said.

“Telus is working on a solution.”

Read more: B.C. 911 service ‘in crisis’ — Union says staffing levels need 80% increase

The company’s website indicates that the problem began just after 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Trending Now

Affected areas are Durham Region, Peel Region, Halton Region, Hamilton, Niagara, Guelph, Gananoque and Chatham.

“Wireline 911 services are experiencing a failure which may result in being unable to call 911 from your landline,” the website says, adding that the cause is currently under investigation.

Ontario911TelusSouthern Ontario911 service downSouthern Ontario 911 outageTelus 911 service down
