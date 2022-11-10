Some Telus customers in southern Ontario unable to reach 911 due to service outage

Send this page to someone via email

Some Telus customers in parts of southern Ontario are currently unable to reach 911 due to a service outage.

In a post on Twitter, Hamilton police said according to the company, Telus landlines currently do not have the ability to call 911.

“We have been advised this is a widespread outage,” the tweet said.

“Telus is working on a solution.”

The company’s website indicates that the problem began just after 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Affected areas are Durham Region, Peel Region, Halton Region, Hamilton, Niagara, Guelph, Gananoque and Chatham.

“Wireline 911 services are experiencing a failure which may result in being unable to call 911 from your landline,” the website says, adding that the cause is currently under investigation.