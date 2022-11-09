Menu

Canada

Green Party needs leader in Parliament to rebuild reputation, May says in debate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 9, 2022 10:02 pm
Green Party leadership candidate Elizabeth May speaks during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
Green Party leadership candidate Elizabeth May speaks during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp

Candidates vying to helm Canada’s federal Green Party offered their visions for the party’s future — and their explanations for its disarray — during a leadership debate Wednesday evening.

Elizabeth May, who is running on a joint ticket with Jonathan Pedneault, argued that she left the party in excellent shape when she resigned the leadership in 2019.

The B.C. MP warned that the party becomes less relevant the longer it goes without a leader who is in Parliament, and she can hit the ground running to help rebuild its reputation.

Green Party MPs threaten to leave party if leadership race suspended

Chad Walcott, who is running on a joint ticket with Anna Keenan, said the party should elect new leadership and prove to Canadians that it can stand on its feet and not move backwards.

Sarah Gabrielle Baron said a battle of two egos at the top doesn’t make for a grassroots organization, and Simon Gnocchini-Messier argued that the media narrative of a party in disarray doesn’t jell with his experience.

But questions about the party’s viability hung heavy over the debate, which attracted an audience of fewer than 500 on Zoom, with all six candidates pledging to repair internal rifts.

Voting is currently underway and the results are set to be announced on Nov. 19.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

