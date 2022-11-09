Menu

Canada

Deputy Prime Minister says there will be disagreements, but she can work with Smith

By Stephanie Swensrude Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 5:35 pm
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland holds a news conference before tabling the Fall Economic Statement in Ottawa, on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. View image in full screen
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland holds a news conference before tabling the Fall Economic Statement in Ottawa, on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Justin Tang, The Canadian Press

Canada’s deputy prime minister said she is looking forward to working with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, even though the provincial politician has taken a combative tone toward the federal government.

Smith has sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as one of her first acts as a member of the legislative assembly following a byelection win Tuesday night in Brooks-Medicine Hat.

Read more: Danielle Smith’s byelection win not as decisive as expected, experts say

The two-page letter, which was posted on social media, calls on the federal government to to consider the financial difficulties faced by Canadian families, including the elimination of the federal carbon tax, or price on pollution.

Chrystia Freeland, who is in Calgary meeting with business and union leaders, said she’s certain Smith’s government and the federal government will disagree on a lot of issues.

Read more: Premier Danielle Smith asks ministers to take ‘united front’ when dealing with feds

But she said there are also issues they do agree on – including affordability for Albertans.

Freeland, who is also finance minister, said the federal price on pollution is revenue-neutral, which means it is returned to consumers through rebates.

Smith is reconvening the legislature on Nov. 29 and has promised an ambitious agenda that includes help for Albertans dealing with sharp hikes in gasoline and electricity costs.

Alberta Premier celebrates byelection win despite lower-than-anticipated results

She has earlier said she would bring in an Alberta sovereignty act as one of her first orders of business in the legislature.

Smith has also promised to reorganize Alberta Health Services by mid-January, increasing the number of surgical procedures while adding more front-line staff to hospitals.

Alberta politicsChrystia FreelandUnited Conservative PartyFinance MinisterAffordabilityDanielle Smith

