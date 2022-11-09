Menu

Crime

OPP investigating complaint at Perth hospital, reports of unauthorized camera

By Megan King Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 4:58 pm
WATCH: OPP say it's investigating a "complaint" that was reported by the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital, in September. The investigation is reported to involve an unauthorized camera at the hospital's Perth site.

An OPP investigation is underway at the Perth, Ont., site of the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital, where there are reports of an unauthorized camera in a staff area.

There have been reports that staff were informed recently of the discovery that reportedly occurred in September.

A statement from a hospital spokesperson did not provide any details of the investigation, or confirm whether or not there was, in fact, a camera found on the premises.

“The Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital is cooperating fully with the Lanark County OPP investigation and we have been communicating openly with our staff,” says Karen Kelly, Marketing & Communications Specialist for the hospital.

Police have not yet disclosed the nature of the investigation.

“Details surrounding the occurrence that was reported by the Perth hospital to the Lanark County OPP in late September are still under active investigation,” says the OPP in a statement.

One member of the hospital’s staff, who did not wish to be interviewed, tells Global News that they did receive an email informing them of the camera.

OPP say it can not comment any further at this time as the investigation continues.

OPPHospitalSmiths FallsPerthHidden CameraLanark CountyStaff room
