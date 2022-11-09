Art Gallery of Ontario to spotlight Indigenous artists in 2023 exhibitions

Send this page to someone via email

The Art Gallery of Ontario is spotlighting Indigenous artists in a suite of exhibitions starting in the new year.

The gallery will display a showcase of works by Inuk artist Ningiukulu Teevee, who is known for her bold designs that often feature birds and animals, starting in mid-January.

Later in the month, it will begin an exhibition of more than 60 works by Inuvialuk sculptor David Ruben Piqtoukun.

January will also see the opening of “We Are Story: The Canada Now Photography Acquisition.”

The exhibition will feature newly acquired photos by 10 Canadians, including the Inuk multidisciplinary artist asinnajaq, the Nunavut-based photographer Robert Kautuk and Raymond Boisjoly, who’s known for reworking “ready-made” objects into fresh art.

In June, the AGO will display in a joint exhibition the works of two women who made names for themselves as impressionist painters _ the American Mary Cassatt and Canadian Helen McNicoll.

And the following month, South Asian Canadian artist Sarindar Dhaliwal will have her first solo exhibition at the AGO, featuring works on a variety of scales.