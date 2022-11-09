Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Art Gallery of Ontario to spotlight Indigenous artists in 2023 exhibitions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 9, 2022 2:41 pm
Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2008. View image in full screen
Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The Art Gallery of Ontario is spotlighting Indigenous artists in a suite of exhibitions starting in the new year.

The gallery will display a showcase of works by Inuk artist Ningiukulu Teevee, who is known for her bold designs that often feature birds and animals, starting in mid-January.

Later in the month, it will begin an exhibition of more than 60 works by Inuvialuk sculptor David Ruben Piqtoukun.

January will also see the opening of “We Are Story: The Canada Now Photography Acquisition.”

Trending Now

Read more: Art Gallery of Ontario to offer free entry to those under 25, launches $35 annual pass

The exhibition will feature newly acquired photos by 10 Canadians, including the Inuk multidisciplinary artist asinnajaq, the Nunavut-based photographer Robert Kautuk and Raymond Boisjoly, who’s known for reworking “ready-made” objects into fresh art.

Story continues below advertisement

In June, the AGO will display in a joint exhibition the works of two women who made names for themselves as impressionist painters _ the American Mary Cassatt and Canadian Helen McNicoll.

And the following month, South Asian Canadian artist Sarindar Dhaliwal will have her first solo exhibition at the AGO, featuring works on a variety of scales.

Indigenous ArtistsAGOArt Gallery of OntarioAGO Indigenous artistsAGO Ningiukulu TeeveeDavid Ruben PiqtoukunNingiukulu TeeveeNingiukulu Teevee AGO
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers