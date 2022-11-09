Menu

Crime

Police seek suspect in hammer attack on man in Abbotsford, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 3:07 pm
An Abbotsford Police Department vehicle is seen in an undated file photo. Abbotsford police are investigating an assault with a weapon that occurred Nov. 4, 2022, around 2:50 a.m. on Mt. Waddington Avenue.
An Abbotsford Police Department vehicle is seen in an undated file photo. Abbotsford police are investigating an assault with a weapon that occurred Nov. 4, 2022, around 2:50 a.m. on Mt. Waddington Avenue. Abbotsford Police Department

Police are seeking a suspect in a hammer attack in Abbotsford, B.C., that left a man with minor injuries.

The 37-year-old victim was reportedly struck with the tool on Nov. 4 as he walked along Mt. Waddington Avenue around 2:50 a.m.

Abbotsford police said the female driver of a silver or dark grey four-door hatchback approached the victim, and an unknown man exited its rear to demand the victim’s belongings. He struck the victim with a hammer, according to a Wednesday news release.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages, but they believe the attack was targeted.

Trending Now

The suspect is described as a man with short, dirty blond hair, who wore a grey sweatshirt, shorts and a mask.

Anyone with dashcam footage around Clearbrook Road between South Fraser Way and George Ferguson Way between 2:30 a.m. and 3:15 a.m. on Nov. 4, or other information about the attack, is asked to call 604-859-5225.

