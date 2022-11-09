Menu

Health

Port Hardy Hospital’s emergency department closed temporarily, Island Health says

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 10:58 am
Port Hardy Hospital’s emergency department is temporarily closed until Friday morning. View image in full screen
Port Hardy Hospital’s emergency department is temporarily closed until Friday morning. Google Maps

In B.C., Island Health officials have announced a temporary closure of the emergency department at the Port Hardy Hospital.

The closure started on Monday, Nov. 7 and will last until the morning of Friday, Nov. 11.

Read more: Hundreds of B.C. nurses hold rally in downtown Vancouver ahead of contract negotiations

Island Health said the closure is due to “limited nursing availability.”

Anyone experiencing a medical emergency is asked to still call 9-1-1, but patients can also go to Port McNeill Hospital’s emergency department.

“Island Health acknowledges this is not an ideal situation for the community and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience experienced by this temporary service interruption,” Island Heath said in a release.

Read more: B.C. government announces 320 protection services officers for health-care workplaces

Hundreds of B.C. nurses held a rally in Vancouver last Friday ahead of contract negotiations with the province.

“We are hearing some facilities are 50 to 70 per cent short-staffed,” BC Nurses’ Union’s president Aman Grewal said at the rally.

“(Nurses) are mandated to work overtime. Some of them are being mandated to work 24-hour shifts. No other profession mandates people to work 24-hour shifts.”

