Multi-million dollar home in West Vancouver bulldozed after being built without permits

Send this page to someone via email

A luxurious home in West Vancouver is now a pile of rubble after being a headache for both neighbours and the District for years.

The home on the 700-block of 20th Street was, according to a staff report in 2017, built without permits.

The home was also in violation of a number of stop-work orders.

District staff said they had found a list of construction deficiencies and neighbours complained of drainage problems that flooded adjacent properties.

The home was valued at $2.6 million in 2017.

View image in full screen A look at the house in 2017 before it was demolished. Global News

After years of litigation involving the District, the owners and the lenders, the house was finally purchased by new owners who have now demolished the house with all the proper permits in place.

Story continues below advertisement

“After initial filing of the District’s petition, lenders on the property become involved in the legal proceedings and filed their own additional actions and foreclosure petitions in relation to the property,” the District of West Vancouver said in a statement.

“This ultimately led to foreclosure and sale of the property to a third party, who purchased with full knowledge that the District would require the offending structure to be removed. The result of these proceedings was that the District’s claim to have the original owner remove the structure became moot.”