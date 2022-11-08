New B.C. premier David Eby to be sworn in at Nov. 18 Vancouver ceremony

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s next premier David Eby will be sworn in at the Musqueam Community Centre in Vancouver next Friday.

The Nov. 18 ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. and will only include Eby’s swearing-in. A new cabinet will then be sown-in on Dec. 7 at Government House in Victoria.

“I am excited to be taking this important step close to home where my family and the people who have always supported me live,” Eby said.

2:12 B.C. premier-designate David Eby announces transition team

Premier John Horgan’s swearing-in took place at Government House in 2017 and included his new cabinet.

Story continues below advertisement

The swearing-in following the 2020 election was done virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In a statement, Eby said he is grateful to Chief Wayne Sparrow, the Musqueam councillors and the Musqueam people for hosting the swearing-in ceremony in their home community.

2:18 Anjeli Appadurai disqualified, David Eby will become next B.C. premier

“Because of their efforts, this event will be a powerful symbol of a shared vision for a province that delivers results for all British Columbians, in close partnership with Indigenous Peoples,” Eby said.

Eby was named the BC NDP leader on Oct. 21 after Anjali Appadurai was disqualified from the leadership race.

Since becoming leader, Eby has been working on government transition and preparing to take power from Horgan.