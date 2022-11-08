Tanker truck collision closes Highway 44 northbound at Villeneuve traffic circle

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers west of Edmonton looking to travel north on Highway 44 at the intersection with Highway 633 on Tuesday need to find an alternate route, according to Morinville RCMP.

Around noon, RCMP were on the scene of a crash between two heavy tanker trucks transporting fluids through the intersection in Sturgeon County.

Police said the trucks collided in the Villeneuve traffic circle, causing damage to both vehicles and blocking the northbound lanes.

The trailers are not leaking fluid and no injuries were reported, police said. The clean up is estimated to take until around 4 p.m.

LISTEN: Traffic updates for the Edmonton area are available all day on Global News Radio 880