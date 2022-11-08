Menu

Crime

Gymnastics coach in Durham Region charged with sex assault: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 8, 2022 12:26 pm
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

A 34-year-old female gymnastics coach in Durham Region has been charged with sexual assault and police say they want to ensure there are no other victims.

Durham Regional Police said in a statement Tuesday that officers launched an investigation last month after they received information that the suspect had allegedly touched a victim inappropriately.

Police said they identified the suspect and arrested her.

Brampton man charged in connection with sexual assault investigation involving child: police

Officers added that she was employed at a gymnastics club in Durham Region from 2005 to 2022, but no longer works there.

Police said they’re not naming the club publicly to protect the victim’s identity.

Oshawa resident Sarah Nicholson has been charged with five counts of sexual assault and five counts of sexual exploitation. She was released on an undertaking.

Police said they want to ensure there are no other victims and asked anyone with new information to contact the special victims unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5316 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

