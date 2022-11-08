Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

S&P/TSX composite up nearly 200 points in late-morning trading, U.S. stocks also up

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2022 11:52 am
Click to play video: 'Federal government warns Canadians of more economic challenges ahead'
Federal government warns Canadians of more economic challenges ahead
Federal government warns Canadians of more economic challenges ahead

Strength in the base metals sector helped lead Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also pushed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 193.24 points at 19,739.15.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 415.31 points at 33,242.31. The S&P 500 index was up 39.42 points at 3,846.22, while the Nasdaq composite was up 121.78 points at 10,686.30.

Trending Now

Read more: U.S midterms: Baltimore wants a manufacturing comeback. Can Canada fit into those plans?

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.57 cents US compared with 74.11 cents US on Monday.

The December crude oil contract was down 52 cents at US$91.27 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 68 cents at US$6.26 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The December gold contract was up US$36.40 at US$1,716.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was up eight cents at US$3.69 a pound.

CanadaEconomyCanada economyTSXstock marketS&P/TSX composite indexS&P/TSX compositecanada stock market
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers