S&P/TSX composite up nearly 200 points in late-morning trading, U.S. stocks also up

Strength in the base metals sector helped lead Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also pushed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 193.24 points at 19,739.15.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 415.31 points at 33,242.31. The S&P 500 index was up 39.42 points at 3,846.22, while the Nasdaq composite was up 121.78 points at 10,686.30.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.57 cents US compared with 74.11 cents US on Monday.

The December crude oil contract was down 52 cents at US$91.27 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 68 cents at US$6.26 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$36.40 at US$1,716.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was up eight cents at US$3.69 a pound.