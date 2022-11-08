Guelph police investigating pair of break-ins at neighbouring businesses

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway into a break, enter, and theft reported at two north-end Guelph businesses.

Officers with Guelph Police Service were called to a plaza near the intersection of Woolwich Street and Woodlawn Road East on Monday at around 6:25 a.m.

Investigators say a contractor came into work and found the glass doors of two neighbouring businesses smashed.

Police went through video surveillance and discovered a dark-coloured Hyundai sedan arriving outside the businesses just before 4 a.m.

They say two men exited the vehicle and each smashed the door to gain entry.

Investigators say a cash register was taken from one business while attempts were made to take the register from the other business but thieves were unsuccessful.

Story continues below advertisement

The two suspects were wearing hoodies, long pants, and gloves.

Anyone with information can contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7431 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.