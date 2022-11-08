Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Voters go to polls in Brooks-Medicine Hat byelection

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2022 8:15 am
The Alberta Legislature on Aug. 26, 2020 View image in full screen
The Alberta Legislature on Aug. 26, 2020. Eric Beck/Global News

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to find out Tuesday if she has a seat in the legislature.

Smith is one of five candidates running in a byelection in the southern constituency of Brooks-Medicine Hat.

Read more: Advance voting numbers released in Brooks-Medicine Hat byelection

The other candidates are Gwendoline Dirk of the NDP, Barry Morishita of the Alberta Party, Bob Blayone of the Independence Party and Jeevan Mangat of the Wildrose Independence Party.

Trending Now

The seat became open a month ago when Michaela Frey, the United Conservative Party legislature member, resigned.

Read more: Brooks-Medicine Hat byelection set for November 8

Story continues below advertisement

Smith won the United Conservative Party leadership in early October but has not been a member of the legislature since 2015.

There are 34,000 eligible voters, and advance voting shows only about 4,200 cast votes, which is about half the total of those who came out to vote early in the 2019 provincial election.

Alberta politicsAlberta LegislatureDanielle SmithAlberta ByelectionBrooks Medicine HatPremier Danielle Smithbrooks medicine-hat byelectionAlberta byelection resultsBrooks-Medicine Hat byelection resultsSouthern Alberta byelection
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers