RCMP conducting homicide investigation on Samson Cree Nation

RCMP in central Alberta are looking for a suspect in what appears to be a homicide on the Samson Cree Nation.
Maskwacis RCMP were called to a gun complaint just before 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.
When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man with serious injuries. Despite rescue efforts by police and paramedics, he was pronounced dead.
Trending Now
Read more: Icy roads between Edmonton and Calgary continue to be problematic
Read More
The victim has been identified as Maskwacis resident Riley Evan Bull.
An autopsy is expected on Tuesday.
The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes unit has taken over the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-3767 anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
Comments