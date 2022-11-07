Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP conducting homicide investigation on Samson Cree Nation

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 9:00 pm
RCMP investigators are looking for a homicide suspect after a man died in Maskwacis Nov. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
RCMP investigators are looking for a homicide suspect after a man died in Maskwacis Nov. 5, 2022. Global News

RCMP in central Alberta are looking for a suspect in what appears to be a homicide on the Samson Cree Nation.

Maskwacis RCMP were called to a gun complaint just before 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man with serious injuries. Despite rescue efforts by police and paramedics, he was pronounced dead.

Trending Now

Read more: Icy roads between Edmonton and Calgary continue to be problematic

The victim has been identified as Maskwacis resident Riley Evan Bull.

An autopsy is expected on Tuesday.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-3767 anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
HomicideMaskwacisSamson Cree NationMaskwacis RCMPRCMP homicide investigationMaskwacis homicideRiley Evan Bull
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers