2 former employees of Peel Children’s Aid Society arrested, police say

Two former employees of the Peel Children’s Aid Society (CAS) have been charged in connection with an alleged purchase and reimbursement scheme, police say.

Peel Regional Police said following an “internal investigation” two employees were terminated and were suspected of allegedly defrauding the organization.

Police said officers were called in July of 2022 to “conduct a criminal investigation.”

“The investigation suggests that the pair were working together, and it is alleged that they defrauded the Peel C.A.S. of more than a quarter of a million dollars,” police said in a news release.

Police said on Nov. 7, officers arrested and charged the former director of finance, property and information technology of Peel CAS, Marino Cader and former Peel CAS property maintenance coordinator, Andre Paul.

Police said Cader, from Ancaster, has been charged with seven counts of fraud over $5,000 and five counts of uttering a forged document.

According to police, Paul, from Acton, has been charged with three counts of uttering a forged document.

Officers said both the accused are scheduled to appear in court in Brampton in January.

A lawyer for Cader said told Global News that his client “asserts his innocence,” adding that they will “be rigorously fighting the charges in court.”

-with files from Global News’ Isaac Callan