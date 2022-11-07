Menu

Comments

Crime

N.B. man charged with 2nd-degree murder after alleged shooting

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 4:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: November 7'
Global News Morning New Brunswick: November 7
The online edition of 'Global News Morning' with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global New Brunswick.

A 39-year-old New Brunswick man has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly admitting to police he had just shot someone.

RCMP said members responded to a residence on Highway 134 in Nash Creek on Sunday morning at around 10:30 a.m. on an “unrelated matter.”

Read more: N.B. police investigating 2019 disappearance as a homicide

According to RCMP, officers at the scene “approached” a 39-year-old man, who told them he had just shot someone. He was arrested at the scene.

“Police located the man deceased behind a shed on the property. The man was later identified as 39-year-old Scott Devereaux, from Belledune,” RCMP said in a release.

Nathan Meade, 39, appeared in Campbellton provincial court on Monday and was charged with second-degree murder. He has been remanded into custody and will return to court Nov. 21.

“Police are interested in speaking to anyone who lives in the area of Highway 134 in Nash Creek and may have video surveillance footage, or who was travelling through the area between 10 and 10:35 a.m. on November 6, and may have witnessed anything suspicious,” police said.

Anyone with information can call 1-888-506-RCMP (7267) or Crime Stoppers.

