COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kingston General Hospital

The Kingston General Hospital site of Kingston Health Sciences Centre is once again the subject of a COVID-19 outbreak.
Six patients in the Kidd 6 unit have tested positive for the virus.
During the outbreak, visiting is limited to only those providing care to the patient.
KFL&A Public Health has been notified, and KHSC is notifying patients, visitors and staff affected by the outbreak. KHSC is also completing the necessary contact tracing and testing for individuals on the unit.
Three other outbreaks at KGH have been declared over the past week.
