London, Ont. school boards to reopen schools on Tuesday following CUPE strike end

Send this page to someone via email

As the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) announced the end to its provincewide protests on Monday, local school boards in London, Ont., are announcing the return to in-person learning.

Starting Tuesday, students with the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB), the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB), as well as the Conseil Scolaire Catholique Providence (Csc Providence) will return to the classrooms, hoping things will all “quickly return to normal.”

The Conseil scolaire Viamonde has not announced if or when their schools will reopen as of yet.

“It is important to note that despite today’s announcements, the labour relations dispute between the Ontario government and CUPE has not been resolved,” read Csc Providence’s statement to families.”It is possible that both parties will resume respective actions either through legislation or pressure tactics if an impasse materializes again.”

Story continues below advertisement

However, the French Catholic school board said that transportation services will be back up and running on Tuesday, as well as before and after school care will continue unless “otherwise advised by the service provider.”

Before and after school programs, child-care centres and EarlyON Family Centres at Thames Valley schools will also be open on Tuesday.

#TVDSB schools will be open to in-person learning beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Before and after school programs, Child Care Centres and EarlyON Family Centres at Thames Valley schools will also be open tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/fsGJ9epBez — Thames Valley DSB (@TVDSB) November 7, 2022

Additionally, the LDCSB will reopen daycare centres, before and after school programs, community use of schools, St. Patrick Adult and Continuing Education, family centres, co-op placements, after-school tutoring, and international language programs.

CUPE announced on Monday, the fourth day into the once-contentious battle over whether a strike by 55,000 education-support workers is “illegal,” that members would be returning to school the following day after Premier Doug Ford promised to rescind controversial strike legislation.

Story continues below advertisement

CUPE represents around 2,500 full-time TVDSB employees and 1,000 casual positions, which include educational assistants, early childhood educators, office staff, technical support and custodial and maintenance staff. Approximately 1,300 staff are within LDCSB.

— with files from Global News’ Kelly Wang and Gabby Rodrigues.