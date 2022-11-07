Menu

Canada

Ottawa residents struggle to claim insurance for derecho damages as winter approaches

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 7, 2022 1:55 pm
Utility workers use bucket lifts to repair lines along Hawthorne Road after a major storm caused significant damage to the city’s power distribution network in Ottawa. View image in full screen
Utility workers use bucket lifts to repair lines along Hawthorne Road after a major storm caused significant damage to the city’s power distribution network in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Some Ottawa residents and nearby municipalities looking to repair damages from the major wind storm in May have gotten little to no help from insurance companies or the province.

The storm known as a derecho swept through parts of Ottawa and Quebec with windspeeds at times of close to 140 km an hour leaving a trail of destruction along the most populated corridor in Canada.

Nearly six months later some residents are facing hundreds of thousands of dollars in repair bills with little to no communication from their insurance companies about what will be covered.

Read more: City of Ottawa awaits answers on derecho storm compensation

Ottawa and surrounding municipalities have also written letters to Premier Doug Ford urging the province to open the province’s promised disaster recovery assistance program to their areas.

Ford announced the program in May to help with repairs but it has yet to roll out and Ottawa and other cities have received no response their inquiries.

Concern is rising among impacted residents about what will happen when winter arrives if they can’t make the needed repairs soon.

Click to play video: 'Neighbours helping neighbours: Ottawa volunteers join forces after ferocious storm'
Neighbours helping neighbours: Ottawa volunteers join forces after ferocious storm
