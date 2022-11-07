Menu

Canada

Canadian Armed Forces member dies in Iraq in ‘non-operational’ circumstances

By Rachel Gilmore Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 10:16 am
Capt. Eric Cheung, a Canadian Armed Forces member, died in Baghdad, Iraq on Saturday, according to the Department of National Defence.

He died under “non-operational related circumstances,” the release added, meaning his death was not a direct result of the operation he was undertaking in the region.

“An investigation into the circumstances of this incident is currently underway and no further details will be made available until the investigation has been completed,” the release said.

“Our thoughts are with Captain Cheung’s family and friends. The Canadian Armed Forces are supporting Captain Cheung’s loved ones with assistance during these challenging times. The family has requested that their privacy be respected.”

Cheung was an operations officer who served with 38 Canadian Brigade Group Headquarters, based in Winnipeg.

He was working in Baghdad as an executive officer to the directorate of strategic communications for combined joint task force, Operation Inherent Resolve.

“As part of Operation IMPACT, Captain Cheung was supporting the Canadian Armed Forces efforts in support of the Global Coalition,” the press release said.

Operation IMPACT was originally a global coalition aimed at defeating Daesh in Iraq and Syria, and has now broadened to become a mission aimed at setting conditions for stability and security in Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon.

Cheung’s death comes ahead of Remembrance Day on Nov. 11, and amid growing questions about whether the support measures designed to be in place for soldiers and veterans are adequate.

