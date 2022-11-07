Cyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run west of Port Hope: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a cyclist was seriously injured following a reported hit-and-run collision in the Municipality of Port Hope on Saturday morning.

Northumberland OPP say a collision involving a cyclist and vehicle on County Road 2, west of County Road 65, about 13 kilometres west of the Town of Port Hope was reported at around 9:40 a.m.

Police say the 71-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The pickup truck involved failed to remain at the scene, OPP said. Police believe it is either a Dodge or Ram model that will have “obvious” damage to the passenger side mirror.

The collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can all OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymous via the Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at stopcrimehere.ca.