Union representing some N.S. school support workers reaches tentative deal

A tentative deal reached Sunday could end a strike by 600 school support workers in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley.

The Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union issued a statement late Sunday saying the deal was reached after two days of bargaining with the help of a conciliator.

The tentative agreement is being recommended for acceptance by the support workers’ bargaining committee, and a ratification vote will be held for the union’s Local 73 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 150 striking school support workers with the South Shore Regional Centre for Education were expected to return to the bargaining table as early as today.

The workers in the Annapolis Valley went on strike on Oct. 24, and those on the South Shore walked out on Oct. 25.

The striking workers include educational assistants, early childhood educators, student support workers and outreach workers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2022.