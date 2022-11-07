Menu

Canada

Union representing some N.S. school support workers reaches tentative deal

By The Staff Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 8:10 am
Click to play video: 'Parents joining educational assistants strike in southwestern Nova Scotia'
Parents joining educational assistants strike in southwestern Nova Scotia
It’s been a week into the strike by educational assistants and early childhood educators in the Annapolis Valley and the south shore of N.S., keeping many preprimary children and those with disabilities unable to attend school. Some parents pulled their children from class to walk to the picket line, to show their support for the workers who many say are like family. Amber Fryday reports.

A tentative deal reached Sunday could end a strike by 600 school support workers in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley.

The Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union issued a statement late Sunday saying the deal was reached after two days of bargaining with the help of a conciliator.

The tentative agreement is being recommended for acceptance by the support workers’ bargaining committee, and a ratification vote will be held for the union’s Local 73 on Tuesday.

Trending Now

Read more: Parents, students join striking school workers in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley

Meanwhile, 150 striking school support workers with the South Shore Regional Centre for Education were expected to return to the bargaining table as early as today.

The workers in the Annapolis Valley went on strike on Oct. 24, and those on the South Shore walked out on Oct. 25.

The striking workers include educational assistants, early childhood educators, student support workers and outreach workers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2022.

