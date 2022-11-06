BC Provincial Cyclocross Championships speed through Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

It’s fast-paced, physically straining and challenges racers both on the bike and off. The B.C. Provincial Cyclocross championship took over Kelowna’s Knox Mountain for a full day of action-packed competition.

“You have to be tough and crazy and like to have a lot of fun,” said Darrin Caruso, owner of ChainLine Cycle and event organizer.

“Cyclocross is a cross between mountain biking and road biking, they are (using) are primarily road-type bikes with knobbier tires.”

“The race is approximately two kilometres long and every lap there are some barriers to go over. You have to jump off your bike, lift your bike up and jump over the barriers, then jump back on your bike. There’s a run-up which is usually not rideable so you have to usually get off your bike,” said Caruso.

More than one hundred racers from across the province took part in the competition.

“It’s like back to boyhood, being like a kid going around in all the gravel and mud,” said Colin Funk from Vancouver, B.C.

For most of the competitors, it was all smiles after the race. Victoria, B.C.’s Sam Garber won the Men’s Open category.

“You get multiple laps to get through every section and you’re getting to try every section over and over again and challenge yourself,” said Garber.

Next stop is the Canadian Cyclocross National Championships on Vancouver Island just north of Saanich Nov. 25-27.