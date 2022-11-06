SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Russia ‘suffering serious losses’ in eastern Ukraine, Zelenskyy says

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 6, 2022 3:24 pm
Click to play video: '39 Canadian-made armoured vehicles arrive in Europe to aid Ukraine'
39 Canadian-made armoured vehicles arrive in Europe to aid Ukraine
Ottawa says 39 made-in-Canada armoured vehicles have begun to arrive in Europe, destined for Ukraine. That's in addition to the 100 armoured personnel carriers already on the ground there. Mercedes Stephenson has a reality check about whether this contribution truly helps Ukraine, and if Canada is actually a world leader in armoured vehicle manufacturing.

Russia is suffering heavy losses in continuing “fierce” attacks in Ukraine‘s eastern Donetsk region and is preparing new assaults on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday.

“Very fierce Russian attacks on Donetsk region are continuing. The enemy is suffering serious losses there,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

Trending Now

Read more: Ukraine’s Zelenskyy accuses Russia of ‘energy terrorism’ amid infrastructure attacks

Zelenskyy said he believed Russia was “concentrating forces and means for a possible repetition of mass attacks on our infrastructure, energy in the first instance.”

 

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Elaine Monaghan; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

RussiaUkraineVladimir PutinRussia UkraineVolodymyr ZelenskyyWar On Ukraineukrane russia
© 2022 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers