Teen dead after Outremont stabbing marks 33rd homicide this year: Montreal police

A 19-year-old man has died after being stabbed overnight Saturday in Montreal’s Outremont district, police say.

Authorities received a 911 call around 30 minutes after midnight for a stabbing that occurred during an altercation between several individuals on Durcharme Avenue.

The victim, who is not known to police, was rushed to hospital and later died of his injuries.

This marks the city’s 33rd homicide of the year.

Police say the investigation was been transferred over to the major crimes unit and a command post has been set up at the scene.

No arrests have been made.