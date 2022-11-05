Hamilton’s public and Catholic schools will be closed Monday amid CUPE strike

Send this page to someone via email

There will be no in-class learning for students at Hamilton’s public and Catholic schools on Monday.

Due to the ongoing labour strife between CUPE education workers and the provincial government, the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) and the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) have announced their schools will be closed.

In a message released Friday night, the HWDSB says its schools will be closed to all students for in-person learning.

Public school students in Hamilton will move to independent learning at home and will begin real-time, remote learning on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The HWCDSB says starting Monday, all schools will continue online learning, which will include some real-time instruction.

In a statement, the board says it will continue to discuss and review contingencies beyond Nov. 8 and will communicate those plans no later than Nov. 7.

Elementary and secondary schools within the HWCDSB were closed Friday after 55,000 CUPE education workers hit the picket line across Ontario on the first day of an indefinite strike.

Hamilton’s public board kept its schools open Friday under a contingency plan.