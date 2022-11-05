Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Hamilton’s public and Catholic schools will be closed Monday amid CUPE strike

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted November 5, 2022 5:07 pm
Hamilton's Public and Catholic schools will be closed Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 due to CUPE's labour action. View image in full screen
Hamilton's Public and Catholic schools will be closed Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 due to CUPE's labour action. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

There will be no in-class learning for students at Hamilton’s public and Catholic schools on Monday.

Due to the ongoing labour strife between CUPE education workers and the provincial government, the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) and the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) have announced their schools will be closed.

In a message released Friday night, the HWDSB says its schools will be closed to all students for in-person learning.

Read more: Ontario’s fight against education workers over walkout continues at labour hearing

Public school students in Hamilton will move to independent learning at home and will begin real-time, remote learning on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Story continues below advertisement

The HWCDSB says starting Monday, all schools will continue online learning, which will include some real-time instruction.

Trending Now

In a statement, the board says it will continue to discuss and review contingencies beyond Nov. 8 and will communicate those plans no later than Nov. 7.

Elementary and secondary schools within the HWCDSB were closed Friday after 55,000 CUPE education workers hit the picket line across Ontario on the first day of an indefinite strike.

Hamilton’s public board kept its schools open Friday under a contingency plan.

Ontario governmentHamilton newsFord governmentCUPEHWDSBCUPE strikeHWCDSBHamilton schoolsHamilton Catholic schoolsHamilton schools closedhamilton remote learninghamilton school strikewill hamilton schools be closed
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers