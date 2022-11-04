Menu

Canada

Global BC Chinatown coverage wins Webster Award for Diversity and Inclusion Reporting

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 4, 2022 8:38 pm
Vancouver Chinatown View image in full screen
People walk along a street in Chinatown, Vancouver, B.C., on May 20, 2021. Liang Sen/Xinhua via ZUMA Press

Global BC took home a prestigious Jack Webster Foundation award Thursday night for coverage of the challenges facing the Vancouver’s Historic Chinatown.

Reporter and producer Kristen Robinson was awarded the Webster Award for Diversity and Inclusion Reporting for her series Chinatown Unmasked in a virtual ceremony.

The report took the form of a three-part series for both television and online audiences.

In the first part, Global looked at how the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated problems the already struggling neighbourhood faced.

Part two focused on local merchants and residents, and how they say they feel overlooked by government amid a proliferation of crime, graffiti and street disorder.

In part three, Global looked at efforts to revitalize the neighbourhood and return the community to its once thriving state.

Global BC team coverage was also nominated for awards in two other categories.

The online story From babies to bridge crossings, a data dive into how COVID-19 changed B.C. was nominated in the category of Excellence in Multimedia Journalism.

And a series of online and television stories covering B.C.’s ambulance crisis was nominated in the category of Excellence in Health Reporting.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

