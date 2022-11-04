Several Toronto-area boards to close schools next week, beyond if strike goes on

Send this page to someone via email

Several school boards in the Greater Toronto Area say their schools will remain closed next week if an education workers’ strike continues and for the duration of the job action, and students will do remote learning.

The Toronto District School Board — which previously said schools would be closed until the strike is over — says students will start transitioning “early next week” to live and interactive virtual learning if the strike is still ongoing.

The Toronto District Catholic School Board and the York Catholic District School Board say their schools will remain closed next week in the event of an extended strike and students will start remote learning Monday.

York Region’s public school board says students will do virtual learning if the strike continues, but has not specified what day that teaching would start.

In Peel Region, the board says schools will remain closed Monday in the event of a continued strike, and if it continues beyond that day, students will start remote learning on Tuesday.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees’ has said its strike by 55,000 education workers will continue indefinitely.