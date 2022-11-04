Menu

Education

Several Toronto-area boards to close schools next week, beyond if strike goes on

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2022 5:54 pm
Nick Ramrod, a TDSB caretaker, holds his sign as he and other CUPE Ontario members and supporters demonstrate outside of the Queen's Park Legislative Building in Toronto, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Thousands of Ontario education workers are on picket lines indefinitely as of Friday in defiance of a provincial government law that has imposed a contract on 55,000 workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees and banned them from striking.
Nick Ramrod, a TDSB caretaker, holds his sign as he and other CUPE Ontario members and supporters demonstrate outside of the Queen's Park Legislative Building in Toronto, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Thousands of Ontario education workers are on picket lines indefinitely as of Friday in defiance of a provincial government law that has imposed a contract on 55,000 workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees and banned them from striking. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Several school boards in the Greater Toronto Area say their schools will remain closed next week if an education workers’ strike continues and for the duration of the job action, and students will do remote learning.

The Toronto District School Board — which previously said schools would be closed until the strike is over — says students will start transitioning “early next week” to live and interactive virtual learning if the strike is still ongoing.

Read more: Which Ontario school boards will be open and closed as CUPE workers strike

The Toronto District Catholic School Board and the York Catholic District School Board say their schools will remain closed next week in the event of an extended strike and students will start remote learning Monday.

York Region’s public school board says students will do virtual learning if the strike continues, but has not specified what day that teaching would start.

In Peel Region, the board says schools will remain closed Monday in the event of a continued strike, and if it continues beyond that day, students will start remote learning on Tuesday.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees’ has said its strike by 55,000 education workers will continue indefinitely.

