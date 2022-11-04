Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Barrie’s RVH eliminates active COVID screening, opens more entrances to the public

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 4, 2022 4:57 pm
RVH is further loosening COVID protocols for hospital visitors, though masks are still required. View image in full screen
RVH is further loosening COVID protocols for hospital visitors, though masks are still required. File

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie, Ont., is loosening restrictions by eliminating COVID-19 screening of all visitors and patients and opening the Atrium entrance to public use.

Health officials say patients and visitors to the health centre will no longer need to participate in active screening and are instead asked to self-screen upon entry and put on a hospital-issued mask.

Read more: Time for Ontario to reinstate mask mandates: ex science table adviser

Public entrances remain Main, Simcoe and the Atrium.

The health centre said screening remains in place for patients at triage or registration as per pre-pandemic practices.

“We are delighted to be in a position where we can allow our patients more visitors and more time to visit. While we have eliminated active screening, we depend on members of the community to self-screen and, if they meet any of the criteria, to rebook their appointment or visit at another time when they are well. We are asking the public to help us keep TEAM RVH and our patients safe,” says Gail Hunt, RVH president and CEO.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“While we have made these changes, we must continue to monitor the situation, keeping an eye on case numbers and hospitalizations, and be ready to amend our policies as needed.”

Read more: Simcoe County, Simcoe Muskoka Catholic school boards switch to online learning due to strike

This decision to lift health screenings comes as RVH recently eased visiting restrictions.

There is now no limit to the number of visitors a patient can receive in a day, although no more than two are allowed at the same time, and there is no maximum time limit for a visit during visiting hours. Visitors no longer need to pre-book, either.

Hospital staff say only one visitor is still allowed in RVH’s Emergency Department, and Birthing Unit patients visiting triage may also only have one support person join them.

RVH no longer requires proof of vaccination, but masking is still mandatory.

Visiting hours remain the same: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Child and Youth Mental Health hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Patients attending an after-hour appointment at RVH should use the Atrium entrance.

Click to play video: '‘Tripledemic’: Flu and respiratory viruses return amid spike in COVID cases'
‘Tripledemic’: Flu and respiratory viruses return amid spike in COVID cases
COVID-19HospitalBarrieBarrie OntarioRVHBarrie HospitalCOVID-19 BarrieRoyal Victoria Health CentreCOVID-19 health screaninghealth screaning
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers