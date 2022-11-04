Barrie’s RVH eliminates active COVID screening, opens more entrances to the public

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie, Ont., is loosening restrictions by eliminating COVID-19 screening of all visitors and patients and opening the Atrium entrance to public use.

Health officials say patients and visitors to the health centre will no longer need to participate in active screening and are instead asked to self-screen upon entry and put on a hospital-issued mask.

Public entrances remain Main, Simcoe and the Atrium.

The health centre said screening remains in place for patients at triage or registration as per pre-pandemic practices.

“We are delighted to be in a position where we can allow our patients more visitors and more time to visit. While we have eliminated active screening, we depend on members of the community to self-screen and, if they meet any of the criteria, to rebook their appointment or visit at another time when they are well. We are asking the public to help us keep TEAM RVH and our patients safe,” says Gail Hunt, RVH president and CEO.

“While we have made these changes, we must continue to monitor the situation, keeping an eye on case numbers and hospitalizations, and be ready to amend our policies as needed.”

This decision to lift health screenings comes as RVH recently eased visiting restrictions.

There is now no limit to the number of visitors a patient can receive in a day, although no more than two are allowed at the same time, and there is no maximum time limit for a visit during visiting hours. Visitors no longer need to pre-book, either.

Hospital staff say only one visitor is still allowed in RVH’s Emergency Department, and Birthing Unit patients visiting triage may also only have one support person join them.

RVH no longer requires proof of vaccination, but masking is still mandatory.

Visiting hours remain the same: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Child and Youth Mental Health hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Patients attending an after-hour appointment at RVH should use the Atrium entrance.