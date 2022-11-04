Record-high temperatures possible for southern Ontario Saturday, but strong winds expected

Send this page to someone via email

Southern Ontario might see record-high temperatures on Saturday, but strong winds will be the price to pay for the unusually warm weather.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for all of southern Ontario on Friday, warning that the region can expect to see strong winds beginning Saturday afternoon before easing later in the day.

The weather agency said gusts are expected to reach 70 to 80 km/h, or even 90 km/h in some areas.

“As a cold front moves closer to southern Ontario Saturday, the air ahead of this boundary will be warm with record-highs likely as temperatures surge to the 20s,” Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Keep in mind the normal or average high for this point in November is only in the high single digits.

“The price to pay for this unseasonable warmth will be strong south/southwest winds gusting to 70 km/h or higher. That’s why we have a special weather statement in place.”

Hull said wind warning may be issued for shorelines of the lakes facing south or southwest, as that’s where the winds will likely be the strongest.

Price to pay for temps. hitting the 20s on Saturday will be gusty winds across Southern ON and the GTHA. Special Weather Statement in place for gusts to 70 km/h by Sat. aft. could be stronger especially for south/southwest facing shorelines! pic.twitter.com/tLXs8h5Gma — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) November 4, 2022

“The winds will intensify Saturday afternoon and will still be strong into the early evening, eventually easing by later Saturday night,” Hull said, adding that loose items should be secured as they may blow away.

Story continues below advertisement

Both Hull and Environment Canada warned that some localized power outages are possible.

And Hull said as for the cold front that will move through, it won’t actually cool things down that much.

“Not going to be record territory when it comes to temperatures on Sunday, but still well above average with daytime highs getting back up to the mid-to-high teens on Sunday with plenty of sunshine,” he said.