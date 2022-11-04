Guelph businessman officially member of the Order of Canada

Send this page to someone via email

The founder of Sleeman Brewery was named to the Order of Canada.

John Sleeman took part in a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Thursday.

“Today, we celebrate your story,” said Gov. Gen. Mary Simon said in her opening speech. “We celebrate your contributions, which have changed the way we live, work and think. Today, we celebrate all of you who embody the Order of Canada’s motto: ‘They desire a better country.'”

The Guelph businessman was recognized for his passion and determination in the Canadian beer industry.

“It was a tremendous surprise and a tremendous honour,” Sleeman told CJOY. “I’ve spent my life watching Canadians who made outstanding achievements and contributions to our country. I never for a second thought that a guy who makes beer in Guelph would ever be included in that group.”

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 44 people were appointed to the order: two companions, 14 officers and 28 members. Sleeman was appointed as a member.

Sleeman said there were many people there who were worthy of the Order of Canada, including a former Olympian and a well-known television journalist from Kitchener.

“There was quite an august group who have made significant contributions in medicine, science, mental health and water conservation,” said Sleeman. “I was fortunate to be in the same room as Mark Tewksbury and Lisa LaFlamme as they were receiving their awards.”

The Sleeman heritage in Guelph dates back to 1834, when John H. Sleeman started the original Sleeman Brewery. It wasn’t until 1985, 52 years after the first brewery shut down, that his great-great-grandson restarted the brewery bearing the family name.

“I thought there were many great companies making wonderful beer in Canada, why would anybody be interested in Sleeman?” Sleeman said.

The family history of the brewery, one that dates back to prohibition and smuggling, was part of their ad campaign.

“The people of Guelph, and the city of Guelph, have been very supportive. And we decided that we are proud of our history in Guelph so why not talk about it.”