Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba government passes some bills, others don’t make the cut before autumn break

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2022 11:23 am
Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government passed many bills into law Thursday night before the legislature's autumn break. View image in full screen
Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government passed many bills into law Thursday night before the legislature's autumn break. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative government passed many bills into law Thursday night before the legislature’s autumn break.

One bill eases restrictions on the use of cosmetic pesticides on private lawns and some municipal properties.

Another bill sets debt-reduction targets for Manitoba Hydro and caps annual rate increases.

The government says it will keep the utility financially stable, but the Opposition New Democrats say it will lead to higher-than-necessary rate hikes.

Read more: Manitoba government set to pass several bills into law before legislature breaks

Another bill, known as Clare’s Law, will give people new powers to find out whether their partner has a history of abuse or violence.

Trending Now

Some bills did not make the cut, though.

Story continues below advertisement

A bill that would have let private wine stores and beer vendors sell a full range of alcohol will have to be reintroduced in the next session, as will a bill that would have eased some restrictions on licensed establishments.

The legislature will return Nov. 15 with a throne speech to outline the government’s agenda for the coming year.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba premier stands by controversial Orange Shirt Day vote'
Manitoba premier stands by controversial Orange Shirt Day vote
progressive conservativesManitoba politicsManitoba NDPProvince of ManitobaManitoba LegislatureHeather StefansonClare's Law
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers