Manitoba government passes some bills, others don’t make the cut before autumn break

Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative government passed many bills into law Thursday night before the legislature’s autumn break.

One bill eases restrictions on the use of cosmetic pesticides on private lawns and some municipal properties.

Another bill sets debt-reduction targets for Manitoba Hydro and caps annual rate increases.

The government says it will keep the utility financially stable, but the Opposition New Democrats say it will lead to higher-than-necessary rate hikes.

Another bill, known as Clare’s Law, will give people new powers to find out whether their partner has a history of abuse or violence.

Some bills did not make the cut, though.

A bill that would have let private wine stores and beer vendors sell a full range of alcohol will have to be reintroduced in the next session, as will a bill that would have eased some restrictions on licensed establishments.

The legislature will return Nov. 15 with a throne speech to outline the government’s agenda for the coming year.