See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Belleville Police are looking for 66-year-old Douglas Craddock of Belleville.

Craddock was last seen on Front Street at 6 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Craddock is described as five feet six inches, 160 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair with grey. He was last wearing a red or blue “Stone and Mallet” shirt and khaki work pants.

Anyone with information on Doug’s whereabouts is asked to call the Belleville Police Service.