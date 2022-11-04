Menu

Crime

Halifax police search for suspect in stabbing near Alderney Landing

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted November 4, 2022 8:41 am
Police are looking for a suspect after a stabbing near Alderney Landing in Dartmouth Thursday night.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to a report of a man with stab wounds in the 600 block of Portland Street at 8:43 p.m.

Police respond to stabbing at Halifax Transit Bridge Terminal in Dartmouth

It said an “unknown person” injured the man during an altercation near Alderney Drive and Ochterloney Street. The man’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

The suspect is described as a man, 20 to 30 years old, who was wearing a black jacket, hooded shirt and blue jeans.

The release said the investigation is in its early stages.

