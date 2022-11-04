Halifax police search for suspect in stabbing near Alderney Landing

See more sharing options

Police are looking for a suspect after a stabbing near Alderney Landing in Dartmouth Thursday night.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to a report of a man with stab wounds in the 600 block of Portland Street at 8:43 p.m.

It said an “unknown person” injured the man during an altercation near Alderney Drive and Ochterloney Street. The man’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

The suspect is described as a man, 20 to 30 years old, who was wearing a black jacket, hooded shirt and blue jeans.

The release said the investigation is in its early stages.