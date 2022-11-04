Waterloo police say man ‘headbutted’ shopper at Kitchener mall

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a man in connection with an assault reported in Kitchener.
Investigators say the incident occurred on Oct. 5 at Fairview Park Mall.
They say two men were leaving a store when another man approached the pair, became aggressive, and made racial comments to them.
One of the two men was “headbutted” and the other was threatened, according to police.
Read more: Arrest made in connection to hateful graffiti spree in Waterloo which saw 14 cars tagged: police
The suspect is described as between 30 and 40 with an average build, short brown hair and wearing glasses.
A photo of the suspect was captured on security video at the Walmart store.
Anyone with information can contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments