Waterloo police say man ‘headbutted’ shopper at Kitchener mall

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a man in connection with an assault reported in Kitchener.

Investigators say the incident occurred on Oct. 5 at Fairview Park Mall.

They say two men were leaving a store when another man approached the pair, became aggressive, and made racial comments to them.

One of the two men was “headbutted” and the other was threatened, according to police.

The suspect is described as between 30 and 40 with an average build, short brown hair and wearing glasses.

A photo of the suspect was captured on security video at the Walmart store.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.