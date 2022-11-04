Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo police say man ‘headbutted’ shopper at Kitchener mall

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted November 4, 2022 7:11 am
Waterloo police want to speak to a man in an assault investigation.
Waterloo police want to speak to a man in an assault investigation. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a man in connection with an assault reported in Kitchener.

Investigators say the incident occurred on Oct. 5 at Fairview Park Mall.

They say two men were leaving a store when another man approached the pair, became aggressive, and made racial comments to them.

One of the two men was “headbutted” and the other was threatened, according to police.

Trending Now

Read more: Arrest made in connection to hateful graffiti spree in Waterloo which saw 14 cars tagged: police

The suspect is described as between 30 and 40 with an average build, short brown hair and wearing glasses.

A photo of the suspect was captured on security video at the Walmart store.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

AssaultKitchener newsWaterloo Regional PoliceKitchenerracialFairview Park MallHeadbutt
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers