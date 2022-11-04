Menu

Canada

Emergencies Act inquiry to cross examine convoy leader Tamara Lich

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2022 6:49 am
Click to play video: '‘We see our government completely violating all the laws’: Convoy leaders testify at Emergencies Act inquiry'
‘We see our government completely violating all the laws’: Convoy leaders testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
WATCH: 'We see our government completely violating all the laws': Convoy leaders testify at Emergencies Act inquiry

Prominent “Freedom Convoy” organizer Tamara Lich is expected to continue her testimony Friday at the public inquiry into the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act.

She is to face cross-examination at the Public Order Emergency Commission, which is evaluating the government’s use of emergency powers amid the weeks-long protest in downtown Ottawa.

Read more: Emergencies Act inquiry: Majority of funds raised for protest were returned or confiscated

Lich told the inquiry Thursday that she joined the convoy after failing to get a response from members of Parliament she contacted about ending COVID-19 restrictions.

Jeremy MacKenzie, the founder of the online group “Diagolon,” is also expected to testify by video conference from a Saskatchewan prison.

The commission confirmed Thursday that MacKenzie, who is facing charges unrelated to the convoy, will testify publicly despite his bid to speak before the inquiry under a publication ban.

Other protesters on the witness list today are Chris Deering, Maggie Hope Braun and Daniel Bulford, a former RCMP officer who was on the prime minister’s security detail and quit after refusing to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Click to play video: 'Convoy organizer Tamara Lich says she ‘never had an agenda,’ was ‘frustrated’ by COVID-19 mandates'
Convoy organizer Tamara Lich says she ‘never had an agenda,’ was ‘frustrated’ by COVID-19 mandates
Freedom Convoy, freedom convoy 2022, Emergencies Act, Ottawa protests, Emergencies Act inquiry, convoy to Ottawa, tamara lich, Convoy protests, freedom convoy protests, Public Order Emergency Commission, Diagolon, tamara lich freedom convoy, Emergencies Act use
© 2022 The Canadian Press

