World

Twitter layoffs to begin Friday amid Elon Musk takeover: internal email

By Sheila Dang Reuters
Posted November 3, 2022 9:10 pm
Since closing his 44 billion dollar deal to buy Twitter, Elon Musk has been generating plenty of headlines over the past week, including promising massive layoffs. Tech expert Amber Mac has a quick breakdown of what it all means.

Twitter will alert employees by 9 a.m. Pacific time (12 p.m. EDT/1600 GMT) on Friday about whether they will be laid off, the company said in an email to staff on Thursday.

“In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” said the email, seen by Reuters.

Read more: Musk’s Twitter takeover: Some Canadian professionals thinking of quitting platform. Why?

Twitter said in the email that its offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended in order “to help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data.”

 

(Reporting by Sheila Dang; Editing by Sandra Maler)

© 2022 Reuters

