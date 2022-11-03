Disturbing note found in home of man shot dead outside Canadian Tire, inquest hears

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details that may not be suitable for all readers. Discretion is advised.

A coroners’ inquest probing the death of a man shot and killed by police outside an East Vancouver Canadian Tire following a rampage inside the store focused Thursday on his state of mind.

Vancouver police shot Daniel Rintoul nine times after he stabbed a responding officer outside the Grandview Highway retailer in November 2016.

Minutes earlier, he had deployed bear spray inside the store, stabbed a shop clerk, tried to grab guns and taken an 82-year-old man hostage, the inquest has heard.

On Thursday, the inquest heard from Vancouver police detectives about what they found when they searched his apartment following his death, providing clues to his mental state in the lead up to the violent encounter.

Story continues below advertisement

Detectives testified they attended his home looking for evidence and a possible motive for his actions.

The inquest jury saw photos suggesting Rintoul lived in disarray, and had apparently been served a recent eviction notice — with his belongings stuffed into a pair of hockey bags.

2:04 Inquest into death of man shot by police hears from first officer who fired

Police also discovered a disturbing letter written in response to the eviction, addressed “to my murderer.”

“You murdered me just as surely as if you pulled the trigger yourself,” Rintoul’s letter states, claiming he was illegally evicted which “pushed me over the edge of despair.”

It then goes on to threaten extreme violence.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was so furious that I decided to murder suicide everyone in the house and I bought two 5L gasoline jerry cans to burn down the house with,” the note reads.

“But then I realized there is a slim chance someone might benefit from my story if I grant mercy… so don’t f— this up people!”

View image in full screen Gas cans and lighter fluid found in Daniel Rintoul’s home. BC Coroners Service

Evidence presented Thursday included photos from the apartment showing two gas cans, three bottles of lighter fluid and a large knife arranged neatly on the bed.

Read more: Clerk stabbed at Vancouver Canadian Tire testifies at inquest into fatal police shooting

On Wednesday, the inquest heard from the Vancouver police officer who shot Rintoul, who testified he feared for his life and the lives of those around him.

Story continues below advertisement

Const. Gary Li described how his partner was stabbed several times, after a stun gun failed to subdue Rintoul.

The inquest has also heard from Rintoul’s sister, Sheri Cardall, who said he had started to become “a very angry person” starting at about age 10, and struggled with mental health issues until his death.

Proceedings are slated to resume Friday with testimony from the paramedics on scene as well as use-of-force experts. Vancouver Coast Mental Health professionals are also expected to testify.

Coroners’ inquests are designed to determine the facts of a death and make recommendations to help prevent similar deaths in the future.