Teen sent to Hamilton hospital after incident at Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School

Hamilton police say a youth has been sent to hospital following an incident at a secondary school on the Mountain.
In a social media post, a spokesperson says the individual’s injuries were minor and that an “edged weapon” was involved in an occurrence at Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School.
“Police have one male youth in custody and another female youth has been taken to hospital with minor injuries,” HPS said.
Trending Now
Read more: Man in hospital after afternoon hit-and-run collision on Hamilton’s west side, police say
Read More
The Upper Sherman Avenue school was placed in a hold and secure for a brief period around noon on Thursday.
The protocol has since been removed.
An investigation is ongoing.
– More to come.
Comments