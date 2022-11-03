Teen sent to Hamilton hospital after incident at Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School

See more sharing options

Hamilton police say a youth has been sent to hospital following an incident at a secondary school on the Mountain.

In a social media post, a spokesperson says the individual’s injuries were minor and that an “edged weapon” was involved in an occurrence at Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School.

Hamilton Police responded to Nora Frances Henderson Public School @HWDSB for an incident involving an edged weapon. Police have one male youth in custody and another female youth has been taken to hospital with minor injuries. School Hold and Secure has been removed. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 3, 2022

“Police have one male youth in custody and another female youth has been taken to hospital with minor injuries,” HPS said.

The Upper Sherman Avenue school was placed in a hold and secure for a brief period around noon on Thursday.

The protocol has since been removed.

An investigation is ongoing.

– More to come.