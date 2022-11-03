Menu

Crime

Teen sent to Hamilton hospital after incident at Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 3, 2022 1:48 pm
Hamilton police say one person was injured in an incident Nov. 3, 2022 at Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School on the Mountain. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say one person was injured in an incident Nov. 3, 2022 at Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School on the Mountain. Global News

Hamilton police say a youth has been sent to hospital following an incident at a secondary school on the Mountain.

In a social media post, a spokesperson says the individual’s injuries were minor and that an “edged weapon” was involved in an occurrence at Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School.

“Police have one male youth in custody and another female youth has been taken to hospital with minor injuries,” HPS said.

The Upper Sherman Avenue school was placed in a hold and secure for a brief period around noon on Thursday.

The protocol has since been removed.

An investigation is ongoing.

– More to come.

