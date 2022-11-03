Menu

Canada

Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker may be in U.S. illegally, is Canadian: ICE

By Eric Stober Global News
Posted November 3, 2022 2:18 pm
The suspect who allegedly injured Paul Pelosi and intended to harm U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is believed to be in the U.S. illegally and could be “removable” under American immigration laws, officials say.

David DePape, 42, is a Canadian citizen with roots in Powell River, B.C.

Read more: ‘Just your average student’: Former school counsellor remembers Pelosi break-in suspect David DePape

He entered the U.S. on March 8, 2008, as a temporary visitor, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Canadian visitors are generally allowed to stay in the U.S. for six months and do not require a visa.

ICE lodged an “immigration detainer” on DePape on Nov. 1 and confirmed in a statement on Nov. 3 that DePape is a Canadian national. Canadian and U.S. police forces have over the past week declined to confirm whether DePape was a Canadian citizen, with San Francisco police citing California sanctuary laws and the RCMP referring questions to the San Francisco police.

Read more: Suspect in Pelosi husband attack faces charges including attempted murder, kidnapping

“ICE places immigration detainers on individuals who have been arrested on criminal charges and who ICE has probable cause to believe are removable under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA),” ICE said in a statement to Global News on Thursday.

“The detainer requests the other law enforcement agency to notify ICE before a removable individual is released from custody so that ICE can take custody of that person in a safe and secure setting.”

DePape is currently in custody at the San Francisco County Jail following his arrest on Oct. 28. DePape allegedly broke into the Pelosis’ house in San Francisco, demanded to see Nancy Pelosi and hit Paul Pelosi in the head with a hammer.

DePape faces state charges, including attempted murder, and was also charged in federal court with influencing, impeding or retaliating against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member. He also faces one count of attempted kidnapping of a United States official.

— more to come.

