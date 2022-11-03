Cold Lake RCMP investigate hit and run that sent teen to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Cold Lake are asking for the public’s help after they say a hit-and-run sent a teenage girl to the hospital.

Police said that on Oct. 31 at around 5 a.m., EMS and RCMP a girl was reported to have been knocked unconscious and laying on the ground at the intersection of Highway 28 and 43 Avenue in Cold Lake. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A truck was found abandoned near the scene of the accident and police said it is the one that hit the pedestrian and left the scene. It was a white 2022 Ford F150 platinum edition truck with Alberta licence plate CKH0443.

RCMP say anyone with information can contact the Cold Lake detachment at 780-594-3302 or Crimestoppers.