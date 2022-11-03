Menu

Crime

Cold Lake RCMP investigate hit and run that sent teen to hospital

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted November 3, 2022 12:26 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. Cold Lake RCMP are investigating a hit and run that sent a teenager to the hospital. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. Cold Lake RCMP are investigating a hit and run that sent a teenager to the hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP in Cold Lake are asking for the public’s help after they say a hit-and-run sent a teenage girl to the hospital.

Police said that on Oct. 31 at around 5 a.m., EMS and RCMP a girl was reported to have been knocked unconscious and laying on the ground at the intersection of Highway 28 and 43 Avenue in Cold Lake. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: RCMP investigating after northern Alberta shooting sends man to hospital

A truck was found abandoned near the scene of the accident and police said it is the one that hit the pedestrian and left the scene. It was a white 2022 Ford F150 platinum edition truck with Alberta licence plate CKH0443.

RCMP say anyone with information can contact the Cold Lake detachment at 780-594-3302 or Crimestoppers.

Hit and Runpedestrian hitRural Alberta crimeCold LakeRural AlbertaCold Lake RCMPpedestrian hit and runCold Lake crimeteenager hit by truck
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

