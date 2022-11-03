Menu

Health

Respiratory outbreak declared at Picton, Ont. retirement home

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 3, 2022 12:07 pm
A respiratory outbreak has been declared at the H.J. Henderson Memorial Home in Picton, Ont. View image in full screen
A respiratory outbreak has been declared at the H.J. Henderson Memorial Home in Picton, Ont. Google Street view

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health has declared a respiratory outbreak at the H.J. McFarlane Memorial Home in Picton.

The outbreak was declared Wednesday, affected residents were isolated and their symptoms have resolved.

However, the outbreak will remain in place until there are no new cases by Nov. 7.

Prince Edward County administration says anyone experiencing symptoms of a cold or fever should avoid visiting H.J. McFarland Memorial Home during the respiratory outbreak.

“H.J. McFarland Memorial Home has reached out to all residents and their loved ones at the long-term care home to inform them about the outbreak,” a news release stated.

