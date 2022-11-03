Respiratory outbreak declared at Picton, Ont. retirement home

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health has declared a respiratory outbreak at the H.J. McFarlane Memorial Home in Picton.
The outbreak was declared Wednesday, affected residents were isolated and their symptoms have resolved.
Read more: Grenville County OPP seek man involved in liquor theft
Read More
However, the outbreak will remain in place until there are no new cases by Nov. 7.
Prince Edward County administration says anyone experiencing symptoms of a cold or fever should avoid visiting H.J. McFarland Memorial Home during the respiratory outbreak.
Trending Now
“H.J. McFarland Memorial Home has reached out to all residents and their loved ones at the long-term care home to inform them about the outbreak,” a news release stated.
South Frontenac community rallies to support local family after their home is destroyed by fire
Comments