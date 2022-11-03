Respiratory outbreak declared at Picton, Ont. retirement home

See more sharing options

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health has declared a respiratory outbreak at the H.J. McFarlane Memorial Home in Picton.

The outbreak was declared Wednesday, affected residents were isolated and their symptoms have resolved.

However, the outbreak will remain in place until there are no new cases by Nov. 7.

Prince Edward County administration says anyone experiencing symptoms of a cold or fever should avoid visiting H.J. McFarland Memorial Home during the respiratory outbreak.

“H.J. McFarland Memorial Home has reached out to all residents and their loved ones at the long-term care home to inform them about the outbreak,” a news release stated.

