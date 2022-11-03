Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Nov. 3

See more sharing options

Historic battlefield tours in Travel Tips, the importance of the poppy campaign, and Delta and Romeo seek new homes in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Nov. 3, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Historic war and battlefield tours: Travel Tips

Travel advisor Barb Crowe says tours are available for people interested in history and wars and remembering those who served.

One explores the tragedy and triumph of two world wars on the front lines of D-Day’s beaches.

Another tour looks at Hospital in the Rock in Budapest where a natural cave system was used as a refuge.

She looks at several options in Travel Tips.

4:00 Historic war and battlefield tours: Travel Tips

Poppy campaign underway in Saskatchewan

The Royal Canadian Legion poppy campaign is underway in Saskatchewan until Remembrance Day.

Chad Wagner explains the significance of the poppy and why it is important to wear one.

He also looks at how funds raised during the campaign support veterans in need.

4:09 Poppy campaign underway in Saskatchewan

Delta and Romeo seek new homes in Adopt a Pet

Delta and Romeo arrived at New Hope Dog Rescue as bottle babies.

The 12-week-old puppies are now seeking their forever homes.

Sandra Archibald from the shelter describes the best type of homes for Delta and Romeo.